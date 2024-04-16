Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1869 B "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1869
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1869 "Mining" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31191 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 720. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1869 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
