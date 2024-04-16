Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1869 B "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse Thaler 1869 B "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse Thaler 1869 B "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Kölner Münzkabinett Tyll Kroha Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1869 "Mining" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31191 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 720. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Gärtner (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (10)
  • Katz (2)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Rhenumis (3)
  • Solidus Numismatik (2)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • WAG (15)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1869 B "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1869 B "Mining" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1869 B "Mining" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1869 B "Mining" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1869 B "Mining" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1869 B "Mining" at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1869 B "Mining" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1869 B "Mining" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1869 B "Mining" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1869 B "Mining" at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1869 B "Mining" at auction Kroha - October 7, 2023
Seller Kroha
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1869 B "Mining" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1869 B "Mining" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1869 B "Mining" at auction Nihon - June 11, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1869 B "Mining" at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1869 B "Mining" at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1869 B "Mining" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1869 B "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1869 B "Mining" at auction Gärtner - June 25, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date June 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1869 B "Mining" at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1869 B "Mining" at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1869 B "Mining" at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1869 B "Mining" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - August 18, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date August 18, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1869 B "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1869 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of John Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1869 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search