Thaler 1869 B "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1869 "Mining" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31191 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 720. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

