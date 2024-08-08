Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Krone 1861 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 11,111 g
- Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,9999 g
- Diameter 24,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination Krone
- Year 1861
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Krone 1861 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7741 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Künker (8)
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
7849 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
1389 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Krone 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search