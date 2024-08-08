Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Krone 1861 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse Krone 1861 B - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse Krone 1861 B - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 11,111 g
  • Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,9999 g
  • Diameter 24,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination Krone
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Krone 1861 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7741 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Künker (8)
Saxony-Albertine Krone 1861 B at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
7849 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Krone 1861 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
1389 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Krone 1861 B at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Krone 1861 B at auction Künker - June 22, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Krone 1861 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Krone 1861 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Krone 1861 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Krone 1861 B at auction Künker - March 14, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2002
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Krone 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of John Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1861 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine gold coins Saxony-Albertine coins Krone Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search