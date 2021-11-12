Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/6 Thaler 1848 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1848 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1848 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1848 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3786 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1848 F at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

