1/6 Thaler 1848 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1848 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3786 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.

Сondition AU (1)