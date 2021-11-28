Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/48 Thaler 1813 H (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,250)
- Weight 0,974 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2435 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 1/48 Thaler
- Year 1813
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1813 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 303 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 38. Bidding took place November 28, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- WAG (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/48 Thaler 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search