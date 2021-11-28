1/48 Thaler 1813 H (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1813 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 303 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 38. Bidding took place November 28, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1)