Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/48 Thaler 1813 H (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 1/48 Thaler 1813 H - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 1/48 Thaler 1813 H - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,250)
  • Weight 0,974 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2435 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 1/48 Thaler
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1813 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 303 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 38. Bidding took place November 28, 2021.

  • All companies
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • WAG (1)
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1813 H at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1813 H at auction WAG - March 13, 2016
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/48 Thaler 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

