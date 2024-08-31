Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Coins of Saxony-Albertine 1813

Golden coins

Obverse 10 Thaler 1813 S.G.H.
Reverse 10 Thaler 1813 S.G.H.
10 Thaler 1813 S.G.H.
Average price 4100 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse 10 Thaler 1813 I.G.S.
Reverse 10 Thaler 1813 I.G.S.
10 Thaler 1813 I.G.S.
Average price 2900 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 5 Thaler 1813 S.G.H.
Reverse 5 Thaler 1813 S.G.H.
5 Thaler 1813 S.G.H.
Average price 3400 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Ducat 1813 S.G.H.
Reverse Ducat 1813 S.G.H.
Ducat 1813 S.G.H.
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Ducat 1813 I.G.S.
Reverse Ducat 1813 I.G.S.
Ducat 1813 I.G.S.
Average price
Sales
0 0

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1813 S.G.H.
Reverse Thaler 1813 S.G.H.
Thaler 1813 S.G.H.
Average price 160 $
Sales
3 194
Obverse Thaler 1813 I.G.S.
Reverse Thaler 1813 I.G.S.
Thaler 1813 I.G.S.
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 109
Obverse Thaler 1813 S.G.H. Mining
Reverse Thaler 1813 S.G.H. Mining
Thaler 1813 S.G.H. Mining
Average price 490 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse Thaler 1813 I.G.S. Mining
Reverse Thaler 1813 I.G.S. Mining
Thaler 1813 I.G.S. Mining
Average price 410 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1813 I.G.S.
Reverse 2/3 Thaler 1813 I.G.S.
2/3 Thaler 1813 I.G.S.
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1813 S.G.H.
Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1813 S.G.H.
1/6 Thaler 1813 S.G.H.
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1813 S.G.H.
Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1813 S.G.H.
1/12 Thaler 1813 S.G.H.
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1813 I.G.S.
Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1813 I.G.S.
1/12 Thaler 1813 I.G.S.
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1/48 Thaler 1813 H
Reverse 1/48 Thaler 1813 H
1/48 Thaler 1813 H
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 1/48 Thaler 1813 S
Reverse 1/48 Thaler 1813 S
1/48 Thaler 1813 S
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 12

Copper coins

Obverse Heller 1813 H
Reverse Heller 1813 H
Heller 1813 H
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 20

Pattern coins

Obverse Thaler 1813 I.G.S. Pattern
Reverse Thaler 1813 I.G.S. Pattern
Thaler 1813 I.G.S. Pattern
Average price 9700 $
Sales
0 12
