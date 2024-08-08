10 Thaler 1813 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1813 with mark S.G.H.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3974 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place June 19, 2013.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (2) XF (10) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) Service PCGS (1)