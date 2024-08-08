Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
10 Thaler 1813 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 13,364 g
- Pure gold (0,3876 oz) 12,0543 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1813
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1813 with mark S.G.H.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3974 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place June 19, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's (2)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Hess Divo / Künker (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (5)
- SINCONA (2)
- UBS (1)
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4458 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo / Künker
Date October 26, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Thaler 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search