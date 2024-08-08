Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

10 Thaler 1813 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1813 S.G.H. - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 10 Thaler 1813 S.G.H. - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 13,364 g
  • Pure gold (0,3876 oz) 12,0543 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1813 with mark S.G.H.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3974 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place June 19, 2013.

Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1813 S.G.H. at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1813 S.G.H. at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1684 $
Price in auction currency 1550 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1813 S.G.H. at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4458 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1813 S.G.H. at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1813 S.G.H. at auction SINCONA - June 9, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date June 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1813 S.G.H. at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1813 S.G.H. at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1813 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - December 7, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date December 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1813 S.G.H. at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1813 S.G.H. at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1813 S.G.H. at auction Hess Divo / Künker - October 26, 2012
Seller Hess Divo / Künker
Date October 26, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1813 S.G.H. at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1813 S.G.H. at auction Busso Peus - April 27, 2012
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1813 S.G.H. at auction Baldwin's - September 27, 2010
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 27, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1813 S.G.H. at auction UBS - September 9, 2008
Seller UBS
Date September 9, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1813 S.G.H. at auction Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1813 S.G.H. at auction Künker - June 17, 2001
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

