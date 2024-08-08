Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

10 Thaler 1813 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1813 I.G.S. - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 10 Thaler 1813 I.G.S. - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 13,364 g
  • Pure gold (0,3876 oz) 12,0543 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1813 with mark I.G.S.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 884 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 6,700. Bidding took place February 7, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • UBS (1)
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1813 I.G.S. at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
2316 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1813 I.G.S. at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1813 I.G.S. at auction Künker - March 11, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
2764 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1813 I.G.S. at auction Künker - June 22, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1813 I.G.S. at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1813 I.G.S. at auction Künker - September 29, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1813 I.G.S. at auction UBS - January 24, 2005
Seller UBS
Date January 24, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price

