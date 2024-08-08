Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
10 Thaler 1813 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 13,364 g
- Pure gold (0,3876 oz) 12,0543 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1813
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1813 with mark I.G.S.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 884 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 6,700. Bidding took place February 7, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (5)
- UBS (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
2316 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
2764 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Thaler 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search