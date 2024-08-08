10 Thaler 1813 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1813 with mark I.G.S.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 884 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 6,700. Bidding took place February 7, 2011.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (4)