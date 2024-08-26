Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/12 Thaler 1813 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,437)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
  • Diameter 21,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 1/12 Thaler
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1813 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 943 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

  • All companies
  • WAG (1)
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1813 I.G.S. at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

