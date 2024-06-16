Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1813 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1813
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (194) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2182 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 810. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 50 CHF
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Nomisma
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
