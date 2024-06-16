Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1813 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Thaler 1813 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Thaler 1813 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (194) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2182 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 810. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 S.G.H. at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 50 CHF
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 S.G.H. at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 S.G.H. at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 S.G.H. at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 S.G.H. at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 S.G.H. at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 S.G.H. at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 S.G.H. at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 S.G.H. at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 S.G.H. at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 S.G.H. at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 S.G.H. at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 S.G.H. at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 S.G.H. at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 S.G.H. at auction Nomisma - October 27, 2023
Seller Nomisma
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 S.G.H. at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 S.G.H. at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 S.G.H. at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 S.G.H. at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 S.G.H. at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 S.G.H. at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 S.G.H. at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 S.G.H. at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 S.G.H. at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 S.G.H. at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 S.G.H. at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
To auction
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 S.G.H. at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 S.G.H. at auction Karamitsos - September 22, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 22, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
To auction

