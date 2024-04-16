Thaler 1813 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29872 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,528. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.

