Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1813 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Thaler 1813 I.G.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Thaler 1813 I.G.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (109) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29872 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,528. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (5)
  • Busso Peus (5)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (4)
  • Helios (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (26)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Künker (18)
  • Möller (4)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rauch (4)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (10)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 I.G.S. at auction Karamitsos - June 9, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
303 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 I.G.S. at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 I.G.S. at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 I.G.S. at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 I.G.S. at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 I.G.S. at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 I.G.S. at auction Aurea - April 6, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 I.G.S. at auction Aurea - April 6, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 I.G.S. at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 I.G.S. at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 I.G.S. at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 I.G.S. at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 I.G.S. at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 I.G.S. at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 I.G.S. at auction Künker - June 20, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 I.G.S. at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 I.G.S. at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus I Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1813 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search