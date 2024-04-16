Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1813 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1813
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (109) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29872 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,528. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
303 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
