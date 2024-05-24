Thaler 1813 S.G.H. "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 "Mining" with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4404 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place April 20, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (10) XF (14) VF (4)

Seller All companies

Aurea (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Cayón (1)

Emporium Hamburg (6)

Felzmann (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (2)

Höhn (5)

Inasta (2)

Künker (4)

London Coins (1)

Möller (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (2)

Reinhard Fischer (1)