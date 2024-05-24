Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1813 S.G.H. "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1813
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 "Mining" with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4404 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place April 20, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (6)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- Höhn (5)
- Inasta (2)
- Künker (4)
- London Coins (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Inasta
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
12
