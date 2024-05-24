Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1813 S.G.H. "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Thaler 1813 S.G.H. "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Thaler 1813 S.G.H. "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 "Mining" with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4404 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place April 20, 2024.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
443 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Inasta - April 1, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date April 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Inasta - November 15, 2023
Seller Inasta
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Möller - November 16, 2020
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Aurea - December 7, 2019
Seller Aurea
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Höhn - November 2, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date November 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 17, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Busso Peus - October 31, 2014
Seller Busso Peus
Date October 31, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1813 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

