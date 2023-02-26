Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Heller 1813 H (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,8 - 0,9 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Heller
- Year 1813
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Heller 1813 with mark H. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5383 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.
