Heller 1813 H (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Heller 1813 with mark H. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5383 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (8) XF (6) VF (2) No grade (1)