Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Heller 1813 H (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Heller 1813 H - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Heller 1813 H - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,8 - 0,9 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Heller
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Heller 1813 with mark H. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5383 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (6)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (7)
Saxony-Albertine Heller 1813 H at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
233 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Heller 1813 H at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Heller 1813 H at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Heller 1813 H at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Heller 1813 H at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Heller 1813 H at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Heller 1813 H at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Heller 1813 H at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Heller 1813 H at auction WAG - April 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date April 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Heller 1813 H at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
Seller WAG
Date May 10, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Heller 1813 H at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Heller 1813 H at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Heller 1813 H at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Heller 1813 H at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Heller 1813 H at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Heller 1813 H at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Heller 1813 H at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Heller 1813 H at auction WAG - March 13, 2016
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Heller 1813 H at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Heller 1813 H at auction Höhn - September 15, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Heller 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus I Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1813 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine copper coins Saxony-Albertine coins Heller Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search