Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Copper coins Heller of Frederick Augustus I - Saxony-Albertine

type-coin
type-coin

Heller 1813

Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1813 H 0 20
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus I All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine coins Heller Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search