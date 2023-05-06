Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/48 Thaler 1813 S (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 1/48 Thaler 1813 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 1/48 Thaler 1813 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,250)
  • Weight 0,974 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2435 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 1/48 Thaler
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1813 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2301 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

Seller WCN
Date August 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 32 PLN
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1813 S at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1813 S at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1813 S at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1813 S at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1813 S at auction Höhn - September 4, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1813 S at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1813 S at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1813 S at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1813 S at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1813 S at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1813 S at auction Höhn - March 12, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date March 12, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/48 Thaler 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

