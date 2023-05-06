1/48 Thaler 1813 S (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1813 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2301 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (6) XF (3) VF (1) No grade (1)