Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/48 Thaler 1813 S (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,250)
- Weight 0,974 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2435 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 1/48 Thaler
- Year 1813
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1813 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2301 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Höhn (6)
- Künker (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
