Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/6 Thaler 1813 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1813 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1813 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,541)
  • Weight 5,397 g
  • Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9198 g
  • Diameter 26,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1813 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3509 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place November 20, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (1)
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1813 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
361 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1813 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
123 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1813 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1813 S.G.H. at auction WAG - December 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1813 S.G.H. at auction Künker - September 24, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus I Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1813 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins 1/6 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search