Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/6 Thaler 1813 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,541)
- Weight 5,397 g
- Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9198 g
- Diameter 26,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1813
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1813 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3509 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place November 20, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
361 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
