Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/12 Thaler 1813 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,437)
- Weight 3,341 g
- Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
- Diameter 21,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 1/12 Thaler
- Year 1813
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1813 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2038 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place September 8, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Teutoburger (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search