1/12 Thaler 1813 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1813 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2038 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place September 8, 2017.

Сondition AU (1)