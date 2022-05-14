Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1813 I.G.S. "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Thaler 1813 I.G.S. "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Thaler 1813 I.G.S. "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Münzen & Medaillen GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 "Mining" with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 809 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place June 24, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (12)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • WAG (2)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
677 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
291 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction WAG - June 7, 2020
Seller WAG
Date June 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Künker - December 4, 2019
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Künker - February 8, 2018
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Rauch - June 25, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date June 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - October 18, 2007
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date October 18, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Künker - June 19, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Künker - March 9, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Künker - March 9, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Künker - September 29, 2002
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Künker - March 14, 2001
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Künker - June 18, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1813 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus I Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1813 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search