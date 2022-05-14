Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1813 I.G.S. "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Münzen & Medaillen GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1813
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 "Mining" with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 809 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place June 24, 2019.
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
