Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Pattern Thaler 1813 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Pattern Thaler 1813 I.G.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Pattern Thaler 1813 I.G.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Pattern Thaler 1813 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2332 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2011.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 I.G.S. (Pattern) at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 I.G.S. (Pattern) at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 I.G.S. (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 I.G.S. (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
10312 $
Price in auction currency 40500 PLN
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 I.G.S. (Pattern) at auction Katz - February 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
7593 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 I.G.S. (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 I.G.S. (Pattern) at auction Künker - July 1, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 I.G.S. (Pattern) at auction Künker - February 6, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 I.G.S. (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - November 30, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 I.G.S. (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 I.G.S. (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 21, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1813 I.G.S. (Pattern) at auction Künker - October 9, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

