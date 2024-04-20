Pattern Thaler 1813 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Pattern Thaler 1813 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2332 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2011.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (2) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) Service NGC (2)