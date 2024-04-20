Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Pattern Thaler 1813 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1813
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Pattern Thaler 1813 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2332 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (5)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
10312 $
Price in auction currency 40500 PLN
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
7593 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
