2/3 Thaler 1813 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1813 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3423 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place October 23, 2014.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (7) XF (9) VF (2) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Darabanth (1)

Gärtner (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Höhn (7)

Künker (3)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Rhenumis (2)

Russiancoin (1)

SINCONA (1)

Spink (1)

WAG (3)