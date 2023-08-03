Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2/3 Thaler 1813 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14,031 g
- Pure silver (0,3758 oz) 11,6878 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 2/3 Thaler
- Year 1813
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1813 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3423 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place October 23, 2014.
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 4600 RUB
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Gärtner
Date February 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
