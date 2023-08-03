Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2/3 Thaler 1813 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1813 I.G.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 2/3 Thaler 1813 I.G.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14,031 g
  • Pure silver (0,3758 oz) 11,6878 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 2/3 Thaler
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1813 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3423 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place October 23, 2014.

Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1813 I.G.S. at auction Russiancoin - August 3, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 4600 RUB
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1813 I.G.S. at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1813 I.G.S. at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1813 I.G.S. at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1813 I.G.S. at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1813 I.G.S. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1813 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1813 I.G.S. at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1813 I.G.S. at auction Gärtner - February 22, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date February 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1813 I.G.S. at auction Darabanth - May 15, 2020
Seller Darabanth
Date May 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1813 I.G.S. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 13, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1813 I.G.S. at auction Spink - December 11, 2019
Seller Spink
Date December 11, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1813 I.G.S. at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1813 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1813 I.G.S. at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1813 I.G.S. at auction WAG - April 9, 2017
Seller WAG
Date April 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1813 I.G.S. at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2016
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1813 I.G.S. at auction Künker - October 22, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1813 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date June 6, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1813 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - May 3, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1813 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

