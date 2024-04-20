Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

3 Pfennig 1825 S (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1825 S - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 3 Pfennig 1825 S - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,2 - 5,7 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1825 with mark S. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2354 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place June 21, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1825 S at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
203 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1825 S at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1825 S at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1825 S at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1825 S at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1825 S at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1825 S at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1825 S at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1825 S at auction Künker - June 21, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1825 S at auction Künker - March 1, 2010
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1825 S at auction Münzen & Medaillen - October 8, 2003
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date October 8, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price

