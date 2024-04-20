Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
3 Pfennig 1825 S (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,2 - 5,7 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1825
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1825 with mark S. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2354 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place June 21, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Coinhouse (1)
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (3)
- Künker (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search