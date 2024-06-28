Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
5 Pfennig 1862 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 7,3 - 7,5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1862
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1862 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8363 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place February 20, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Höhn (2)
- ibercoin (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Russiancoin (37)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stare Monety (6)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
123 ... 4
