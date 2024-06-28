Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

5 Pfennig 1862 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1862 B - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 5 Pfennig 1862 B - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 7,3 - 7,5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1862 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8363 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place February 20, 2023.

Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1862 B at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1862 B at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1862 B at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1862 B at auction Pesek Auctions - March 27, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1862 B at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1862 B at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1862 B at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1862 B at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1862 B at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1862 B at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1862 B at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1862 B at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1862 B at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1862 B at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1862 B at auction Russiancoin - March 30, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 30, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1862 B at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1862 B at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1862 B at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1862 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1862 B at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1862 B at auction Numismática Leilões - August 12, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 12, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

