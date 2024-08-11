Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Coins of Saxony-Albertine 1862

Golden coins

Obverse Krone 1862 B
Reverse Krone 1862 B
Krone 1862 B
Average price 4700 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 1/2 Krone 1862 B
Reverse 1/2 Krone 1862 B
1/2 Krone 1862 B
Average price 5000 $
Sales
0 7

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1862 B Mining
Reverse Thaler 1862 B Mining
Thaler 1862 B Mining
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 76
Obverse Thaler 1862 B
Reverse Thaler 1862 B
Thaler 1862 B
Average price 140 $
Sales
1 74

Copper coins

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1862 B
Reverse 5 Pfennig 1862 B
5 Pfennig 1862 B
Average price 20 $
Sales
1 65
Obverse 2 Pfennig 1862 B
Reverse 2 Pfennig 1862 B
2 Pfennig 1862 B
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1862 B
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1862 B
1 Pfennig 1862 B
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 28
