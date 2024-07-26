Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1862 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse Thaler 1862 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse Thaler 1862 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1862 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2519 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 490. Bidding took place July 22, 2024.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1862 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
532 $
Price in auction currency 490 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1862 B at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
213 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1862 B at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1862 B at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1862 B at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1862 B at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1862 B at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1862 B at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1862 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1862 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1862 B at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1862 B at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1862 B at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1862 B at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1862 B at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1862 B at auction Möller - June 1, 2023
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1862 B at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1862 B at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1862 B at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1862 B at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date December 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Where to buy?
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1862 B at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

