Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1862 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1862
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1862 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2519 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 490. Bidding took place July 22, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Aurea (3)
- COINSNET (3)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Gärtner (1)
- GGN (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (2)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (4)
- Künker (9)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Möller (3)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
- Naumann (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rauch (3)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (8)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (9)
- WCN (1)
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search