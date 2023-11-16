Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1 Pfennig 1862 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,3 - 1,9 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1862
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1862 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8365 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 145. Bidding took place February 20, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (2)
- Möller (1)
- Russiancoin (22)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 5, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search