1 Pfennig 1862 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1862 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8365 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 145. Bidding took place February 20, 2023.

