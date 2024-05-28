Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2 Pfennig 1862 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1862 B - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 2 Pfennig 1862 B - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,9 - 3,4 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1862 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1665 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • WAG (1)
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1862 B at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1862 B at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1862 B at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1862 B at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1862 B at auction Möller - April 19, 2016
Seller Möller
Date April 19, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1862 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

