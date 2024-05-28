Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2 Pfennig 1862 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,9 - 3,4 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1862
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1862 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1665 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
