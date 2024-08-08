Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/2 Krone 1862 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 5,556 g
- Pure gold (0,1608 oz) 5,0004 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination 1/2 Krone
- Year 1862
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Krone 1862 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 294 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,250. Bidding took place February 6, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
7467 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
9823 $
Price in auction currency 7250 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 16, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2011
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Krone 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
