Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/2 Krone 1862 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse 1/2 Krone 1862 B - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 1/2 Krone 1862 B - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 5,556 g
  • Pure gold (0,1608 oz) 5,0004 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 1/2 Krone
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Krone 1862 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 294 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,250. Bidding took place February 6, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (4)
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Krone 1862 B at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
7467 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Krone 1862 B at auction Künker - February 6, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
9823 $
Price in auction currency 7250 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Krone 1862 B at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Krone 1862 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 16, 2012
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 16, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Krone 1862 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Krone 1862 B at auction Heritage - September 12, 2011
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Krone 1862 B at auction Heritage - September 12, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2011
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Krone 1862 B at auction Künker - January 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Krone 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of John Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1862 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine gold coins Saxony-Albertine coins 1/2 Krone Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search