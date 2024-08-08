Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Krone 1862 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 11,111 g
- Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,9999 g
- Diameter 24,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination Krone
- Year 1862
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Krone 1862 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1525 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place October 11, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Künker (3)
- UBS (1)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
6790 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
4805 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Krone 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search