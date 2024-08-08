Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Krone 1862 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse Krone 1862 B - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse Krone 1862 B - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 11,111 g
  • Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,9999 g
  • Diameter 24,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination Krone
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Krone 1862 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1525 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place October 11, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • UBS (1)
Saxony-Albertine Krone 1862 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
6790 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Krone 1862 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
4805 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Krone 1862 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Krone 1862 B at auction UBS - January 28, 2002
Seller UBS
Date January 28, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Krone 1862 B at auction Künker - October 9, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Krone 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of John Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1862 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine gold coins Saxony-Albertine coins Krone Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search