Krone 1862 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Krone 1862 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1525 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place October 11, 2022.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3) VF (1)