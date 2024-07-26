Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1862 B "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse Thaler 1862 B "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse Thaler 1862 B "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1862 "Mining" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5076 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place October 7, 2014.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1862 B "Mining" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
315 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1862 B "Mining" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1862 B "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1862 B "Mining" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1862 B "Mining" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1862 B "Mining" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1862 B "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1862 B "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 8, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1862 B "Mining" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1862 B "Mining" at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1862 B "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - July 10, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date July 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1862 B "Mining" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1862 B "Mining" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1862 B "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - July 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date July 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1862 B "Mining" at auction Höhn - February 28, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date February 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1862 B "Mining" at auction Gärtner - February 22, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date February 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1862 B "Mining" at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1862 B "Mining" at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1862 B "Mining" at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 26, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1862 B "Mining" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1862 B "Mining" at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 26, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

