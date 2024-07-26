Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1862 B "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1862
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1862 "Mining" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5076 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place October 7, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- BAC (3)
- Busso Peus (4)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (7)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (2)
- GGN (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- Höhn (11)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (10)
- Marciniak (1)
- Möller (1)
- Montenegro (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (5)
- WAG (8)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date February 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1862 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search