Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Pattern 10 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Pattern 10 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Pattern 10 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 13,364 g
  • Pure gold (0,3876 oz) 12,0543 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Pattern 10 Thaler 1818 with mark I.G.S.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5187 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 10,500. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

