Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Pattern coins 10 Thaler of Frederick Augustus I - Saxony-Albertine

type-coin
type-coin

10 Thaler 1818 Pattern

Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1818 I.G.S. 0 1
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus I All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine coins 10 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search