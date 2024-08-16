Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Coins of Saxony-Albertine 1818

Golden coins

Obverse 10 Thaler 1818 I.G.S.
Reverse 10 Thaler 1818 I.G.S.
10 Thaler 1818 I.G.S.
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Ducat 1818 I.G.S.
Reverse Ducat 1818 I.G.S.
Ducat 1818 I.G.S.
Average price 3800 $
Sales
0 7

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1818 I.G.S.
Reverse Thaler 1818 I.G.S.
Thaler 1818 I.G.S.
Average price 190 $
Sales
1 40
Obverse Thaler 1818 I.G.S. Mining
Reverse Thaler 1818 I.G.S. Mining
Thaler 1818 I.G.S. Mining
Average price 430 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1818 I.G.S.
Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1818 I.G.S.
1/3 Thaler 1818 I.G.S.
Average price 250 $
Sales
1 29
Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1818 I.G.S.
Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1818 I.G.S.
1/12 Thaler 1818 I.G.S.
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1818 I.G.S.
Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1818 I.G.S.
1/24 Thaler 1818 I.G.S.
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 12

Pattern coins

Obverse 10 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. Pattern
Reverse 10 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. Pattern
10 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. Pattern
Average price 13000 $
Sales
0 1
