Thaler 1818 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1818
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1818 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4035 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place March 12, 2019.
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2018
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
