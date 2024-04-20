Thaler 1818 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1818 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4035 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place March 12, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (12) XF (12) VF (12) No grade (3) Condition (slab) AU55 (3) XF40 (1) DETAILS (1) Service RNGA (1) PCGS (1) NGC (3)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (1)

Cayón (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (4)

Heritage (2)

Höhn (7)

Künker (6)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Rauch (3)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (2)

Sedwick (1)

SINCONA (1)

Teutoburger (2)

WAG (3)