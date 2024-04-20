Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1818 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Thaler 1818 I.G.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Thaler 1818 I.G.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1818 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4035 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place March 12, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (7)
  • Künker (6)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (3)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
256 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction Künker - July 21, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction Künker - May 6, 2021
Seller Künker
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction Sedwick - November 18, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction SINCONA - October 20, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction Rauch - September 19, 2020
Seller Rauch
Date September 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date May 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction Russiancoin - December 12, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 12, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date December 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction Rauch - June 23, 2018
Seller Rauch
Date June 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction Heritage - April 19, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2018
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction VL Nummus - September 15, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

