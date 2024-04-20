Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/12 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,437)
- Weight 3,341 g
- Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
- Diameter 21,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 1/12 Thaler
- Year 1818
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1818 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4425 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place April 20, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Höhn (10)
- Künker (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WAG (8)
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
