1/12 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1818 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4425 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place April 20, 2024.

