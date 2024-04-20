Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/12 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,437)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
  • Diameter 21,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 1/12 Thaler
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1818 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4425 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place April 20, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Höhn (10)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (8)
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
203 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 59 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - September 4, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction Niemczyk - March 21, 2021
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction Niemczyk - March 21, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - June 4, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date June 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction Coinhouse - March 22, 2019
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - November 9, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date November 9, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - August 31, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date August 31, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date June 6, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction WAG - May 10, 2015
Seller WAG
Date May 10, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction WAG - February 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date February 8, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction WAG - March 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date March 2, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus I Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1818 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins 1/12 Thaler Numismatic auctions
