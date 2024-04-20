1/3 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1818 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2047 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place May 27, 2021.

