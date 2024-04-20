Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/3 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 7,016 g
  • Pure silver (0,1879 oz) 5,8443 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 1/3 Thaler
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1818 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2047 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place May 27, 2021.

  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (16)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
491 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
536 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction Rauch - December 9, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - November 2, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date November 2, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date April 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction Rauch - February 23, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date February 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - April 14, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date April 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction Künker - March 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction Rauch - June 25, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date June 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - February 9, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date February 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction Kroha - January 1, 2017
Seller Kroha
Date January 1, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 27, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

