Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/3 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 7,016 g
- Pure silver (0,1879 oz) 5,8443 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 1/3 Thaler
- Year 1818
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1818 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2047 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place May 27, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (16)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Rauch (3)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
536 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date February 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
