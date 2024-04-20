Thaler 1818 I.G.S. "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1818 "Mining" with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 818 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (4) XF (15) VF (7) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (2)

Heritage (1)

Höhn (8)

Künker (8)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

WAG (7)