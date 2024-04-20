Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1818 I.G.S. "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1818
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1818 "Mining" with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 818 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (8)
- Künker (8)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- WAG (7)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 4, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 17, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1818 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search