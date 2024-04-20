Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1818 I.G.S. "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Thaler 1818 I.G.S. "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Thaler 1818 I.G.S. "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1818 "Mining" with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 818 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1818 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
363 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1818 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
437 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1818 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1818 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1818 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1818 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1818 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1818 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1818 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1818 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1818 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Höhn - November 2, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date November 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1818 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1818 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1818 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Heritage - October 4, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date October 4, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1818 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1818 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1818 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction WAG - June 5, 2016
Seller WAG
Date June 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1818 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1818 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 17, 2014
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 17, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1818 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1818 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1818 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

