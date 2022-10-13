Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/24 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,368)
  • Weight 1,986 g
  • Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7308 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1818 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 937 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (8)
  • WAG (4)
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction Russiancoin - April 8, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 8, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction Russiancoin - September 3, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 3, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction Russiancoin - April 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction WAG - May 7, 2017
Seller WAG
Date May 7, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. at auction WAG - March 13, 2016
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

