Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/24 Thaler 1818 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,368)
- Weight 1,986 g
- Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7308 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 1/24 Thaler
- Year 1818
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1818 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 937 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
