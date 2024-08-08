Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Ducat 1818 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Ducat 1818 I.G.S. - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Ducat 1818 I.G.S. - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1818 with mark I.G.S.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2525 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place March 10, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (5)
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1818 I.G.S. at auction Künker - March 11, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
5316 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1818 I.G.S. at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
1986 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1818 I.G.S. at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1818 I.G.S. at auction Künker - February 2, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1818 I.G.S. at auction Goldberg - May 25, 2008
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1818 I.G.S. at auction Goldberg - May 25, 2008
Seller Goldberg
Date May 25, 2008
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1818 I.G.S. at auction Künker - March 10, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2005
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1818 I.G.S. at auction Heritage - January 10, 2005
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1818 I.G.S. at auction Heritage - January 10, 2005
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2005
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus I Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1818 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine gold coins Saxony-Albertine coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search