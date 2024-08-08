Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Ducat 1818 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1818
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1818 with mark I.G.S.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2525 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place March 10, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (5)
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
5316 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
1986 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date May 25, 2008
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
