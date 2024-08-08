Ducat 1818 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1818 with mark I.G.S.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2525 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place March 10, 2015.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (3) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) PL (2) Service NGC (2)