1/48 Thaler 1806 H (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1806 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2281 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place November 2, 2019.

