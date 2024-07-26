Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/48 Thaler 1806 H (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 1/48 Thaler 1806 H - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 1/48 Thaler 1806 H - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,250)
  • Weight 0,974 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2435 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 1/48 Thaler
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1806 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2281 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place November 2, 2019.

Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1806 H at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1806 H at auction Universum Coins GmbH - October 26, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1806 H at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1806 H at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1806 H at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1806 H at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1806 H at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1806 H at auction Frankfurter - November 5, 2021
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1806 H at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1806 H at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1806 H at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1806 H at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1806 H at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1806 H at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1806 H at auction Höhn - November 2, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date November 2, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1806 H at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1806 H at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1806 H at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1806 H at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1806 H at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1806 H at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/48 Thaler 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

