Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/48 Thaler 1806 H (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,250)
- Weight 0,974 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2435 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 1/48 Thaler
- Year 1806
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1806 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2281 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place November 2, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Frankfurter (1)
- Grün (3)
- Höhn (4)
- Künker (6)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (6)
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/48 Thaler 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search