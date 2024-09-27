Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Coins of Saxony-Albertine 1806

Golden coins

Obverse 10 Thaler 1806 S.G.H.
Reverse 10 Thaler 1806 S.G.H.
10 Thaler 1806 S.G.H.
Average price 4300 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 5 Thaler 1806 S.G.H.
Reverse 5 Thaler 1806 S.G.H.
5 Thaler 1806 S.G.H.
Average price 2400 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Ducat 1806 S.G.H.
Reverse Ducat 1806 S.G.H.
Ducat 1806 S.G.H.
Average price 13000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Ducat 1806 S.G.H.
Reverse Ducat 1806 S.G.H.
Ducat 1806 S.G.H.
Average price 6400 $
Sales
0 10

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1806 S.G.H.
Reverse Thaler 1806 S.G.H.
Thaler 1806 S.G.H.
Average price 4600 $
Sales
0 40
Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1806 S.G.H.
Reverse 2/3 Thaler 1806 S.G.H.
2/3 Thaler 1806 S.G.H.
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1806 S.G.H.
Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1806 S.G.H.
1/3 Thaler 1806 S.G.H.
Average price 330 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1806 S.G.H.
Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1806 S.G.H.
1/6 Thaler 1806 S.G.H.
Average price 330 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1806 S.G.H.
Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1806 S.G.H.
1/12 Thaler 1806 S.G.H.
Average price 300 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 1/48 Thaler 1806 H
Reverse 1/48 Thaler 1806 H
1/48 Thaler 1806 H
Average price 990 $
Sales
0 29

Pattern coins

Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1806 K Pattern
Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1806 K Pattern
1/3 Thaler 1806 K Pattern
Average price 5900 $
Sales
0 5
