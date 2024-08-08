Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Ducat 1806 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Ducat 1806 S.G.H. - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Ducat 1806 S.G.H. - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1806 with mark S.G.H.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5185 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1806 S.G.H. at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

