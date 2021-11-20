Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/3 Thaler 1806 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1806 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1806 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 7,016 g
  • Pure silver (0,1879 oz) 5,8443 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 1/3 Thaler
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1806 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3482 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place November 20, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Rauch (1)
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1806 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
474 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1806 S.G.H. at auction Rauch - June 25, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date June 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

