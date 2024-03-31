Thaler 1806 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1806 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 876 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 12,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2013.

