Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1806 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1806
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1806 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 876 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 12,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
8324 $
Price in auction currency 7750 EUR
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date October 9, 2021
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date December 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date December 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 31, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 8, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
