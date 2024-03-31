Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1806 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Thaler 1806 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Thaler 1806 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1806 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 876 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 12,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2013.

Service
  • All companies
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (14)
  • M&M AG, CH (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Solidus Numismatik (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1806 S.G.H. at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
8324 $
Price in auction currency 7750 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1806 S.G.H. at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1806 S.G.H. at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 47 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1806 S.G.H. at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1806 S.G.H. at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1806 S.G.H. at auction COINSNET - October 22, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1806 S.G.H. at auction Künker - February 2, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1806 S.G.H. at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1806 S.G.H. at auction SINCONA - May 19, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1806 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1806 S.G.H. at auction Aurora Numismatica - October 9, 2021
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date October 9, 2021
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1806 S.G.H. at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1806 S.G.H. at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1806 S.G.H. at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1806 S.G.H. at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 26, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1806 S.G.H. at auction Solidus Numismatik - December 8, 2019
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date December 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1806 S.G.H. at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1806 S.G.H. at auction Solidus Numismatik - December 16, 2018
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date December 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1806 S.G.H. at auction Hess Divo - May 31, 2017
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 31, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1806 S.G.H. at auction Westfälische - September 8, 2016
Seller Westfälische
Date September 8, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1806 S.G.H. at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

