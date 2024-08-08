Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
5 Thaler 1806 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 5 Thaler
- Year 1806
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1806 with mark S.G.H.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 615 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place November 7, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Baldwin's (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (1)
Seller Felzmann
Date November 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
3479 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Thaler 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search