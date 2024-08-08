5 Thaler 1806 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1806 with mark S.G.H.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 615 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place November 7, 2017.

Сondition XF (1) VF (3)