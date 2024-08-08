Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

5 Thaler 1806 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1806 S.G.H. - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 5 Thaler 1806 S.G.H. - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1806 with mark S.G.H.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 615 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place November 7, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1806 S.G.H. at auction Felzmann - November 8, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date November 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
3479 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1806 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date June 6, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
1668 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1806 S.G.H. at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1806 S.G.H. at auction Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus I Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1806 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine gold coins Saxony-Albertine coins 5 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search