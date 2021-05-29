Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2/3 Thaler 1806 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1806 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 2/3 Thaler 1806 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14,031 g
  • Pure silver (0,3758 oz) 11,6878 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 2/3 Thaler
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1806 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2496 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place June 5, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (9)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1806 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1806 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - October 4, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date October 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
188 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1806 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date May 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1806 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date May 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1806 S.G.H. at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1806 S.G.H. at auction Sonntag - June 2, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date June 2, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1806 S.G.H. at auction Sonntag - December 1, 2015
Seller Sonntag
Date December 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1806 S.G.H. at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1806 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date June 6, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1806 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date June 6, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1806 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1806 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1806 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - March 12, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date March 12, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

