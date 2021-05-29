Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2/3 Thaler 1806 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14,031 g
- Pure silver (0,3758 oz) 11,6878 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 2/3 Thaler
- Year 1806
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1806 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2496 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place June 5, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (9)
- Sonntag (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
