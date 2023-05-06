Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/12 Thaler 1806 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,437)
- Weight 3,341 g
- Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
- Diameter 21,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 1/12 Thaler
- Year 1806
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1806 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1754 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Felzmann (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (1)
- Möller (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Felzmann
Date December 14, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 203 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search