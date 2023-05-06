Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/12 Thaler 1806 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1806 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1806 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,437)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
  • Diameter 21,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 1/12 Thaler
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1806 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1754 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • WAG (1)
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1806 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1806 S.G.H. at auction Möller - June 3, 2019
Seller Möller
Date June 3, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1806 S.G.H. at auction Felzmann - December 14, 2016
Seller Felzmann
Date December 14, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 203 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1806 S.G.H. at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1806 S.G.H. at auction WAG - February 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date February 8, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1806 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - September 10, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date September 10, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus I Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1806 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins 1/12 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search