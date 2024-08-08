10 Thaler 1806 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1806 with mark S.G.H.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 229 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,250. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (3) Condition (slab) MS61 (2) Service PCGS (2)