Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

10 Thaler 1806 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1806 S.G.H. - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 10 Thaler 1806 S.G.H. - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Hess Divo

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 13,364 g
  • Pure gold (0,3876 oz) 12,0543 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1806 with mark S.G.H.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 229 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,250. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Boule (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Künker (3)
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1806 S.G.H. at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
6752 $
Price in auction currency 6250 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1806 S.G.H. at auction Boule - April 20, 2023
Seller Boule
Date April 20, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
4600 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1806 S.G.H. at auction Hess Divo - May 21, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1806 S.G.H. at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1806 S.G.H. at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

