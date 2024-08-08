Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
10 Thaler 1806 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Hess Divo
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 13,364 g
- Pure gold (0,3876 oz) 12,0543 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1806
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1806 with mark S.G.H.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 229 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,250. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Boule (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Künker (3)
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
6752 $
Price in auction currency 6250 EUR
Seller Boule
Date April 20, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
4600 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Thaler 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search