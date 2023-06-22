Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Pattern 1/3 Thaler 1806 K (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Pattern 1/3 Thaler 1806 K - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Pattern 1/3 Thaler 1806 K - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 7,016 g
  • Pure silver (0,1879 oz) 5,8443 g
  • Edge Patterned

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 1/3 Thaler
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Pattern 1/3 Thaler 1806 with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 328 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place January 28, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (4)
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1806 K (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
3737 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1806 K (Pattern) at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
6219 $
Price in auction currency 5250 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1806 K (Pattern) at auction Künker - January 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1806 K (Pattern) at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1806 K (Pattern) at auction Künker - October 9, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

