Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Pattern 1/3 Thaler 1806 K (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 7,016 g
- Pure silver (0,1879 oz) 5,8443 g
- Edge Patterned
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 1/3 Thaler
- Year 1806
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Pattern 1/3 Thaler 1806 with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 328 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place January 28, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (4)
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
3737 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
6219 $
Price in auction currency 5250 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
