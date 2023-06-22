Pattern 1/3 Thaler 1806 K (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Pattern 1/3 Thaler 1806 with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 328 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place January 28, 2021.

Сondition AU (5)