1/6 Thaler 1806 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1806 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 902 sold at the Frankfurter Münzhandlung auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place November 5, 2021.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (2) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) Service NGC (2)