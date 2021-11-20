Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/6 Thaler 1806 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1806 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1806 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,541)
  • Weight 5,397 g
  • Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9198 g
  • Diameter 26,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1806 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 902 sold at the Frankfurter Münzhandlung auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place November 5, 2021.

Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1806 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
429 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1806 S.G.H. at auction Frankfurter - November 5, 2021
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 5, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
924 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1806 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - February 28, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date February 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1806 S.G.H. at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1806 S.G.H. at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1806 S.G.H. at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1806 S.G.H. at auction Westfälische - September 8, 2016
Seller Westfälische
Date September 8, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1806 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1806 S.G.H. at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1806 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

