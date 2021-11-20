Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/6 Thaler 1806 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,541)
- Weight 5,397 g
- Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9198 g
- Diameter 26,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1806
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1806 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 902 sold at the Frankfurter Münzhandlung auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place November 5, 2021.
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
429 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 5, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
924 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Westfälische
Date September 8, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
