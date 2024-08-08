Ducat 1806 S.G.H. "Type 1806-1822" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1806 with mark S.G.H.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6686 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place June 21, 2018.

