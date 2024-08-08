Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Ducat 1806 S.G.H. "Type 1806-1822" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1806
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1806 with mark S.G.H.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6686 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place June 21, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Künker (4)
- SINCONA (2)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
7960 $
Price in auction currency 7500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
9842 $
Price in auction currency 8500 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
