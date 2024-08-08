Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Ducat 1806 S.G.H. "Type 1806-1822" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Ducat 1806 S.G.H. "Type 1806-1822" - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Ducat 1806 S.G.H. "Type 1806-1822" - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1806 with mark S.G.H.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6686 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place June 21, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1806 S.G.H. at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
7960 $
Price in auction currency 7500 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1806 S.G.H. at auction SINCONA - June 9, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date June 9, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1806 S.G.H. at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
9842 $
Price in auction currency 8500 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1806 S.G.H. at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1806 S.G.H. at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1806 S.G.H. at auction Westfälische - November 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1806 S.G.H. at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2015
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1806 S.G.H. at auction Künker - October 1, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1806 S.G.H. at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2014
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1806 S.G.H. at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus I Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1806 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine gold coins Saxony-Albertine coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search