1 Pfennig 1861 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1861 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 989 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

