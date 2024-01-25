Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1 Pfennig 1861 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,5 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1861
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1861 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 989 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 270 RUB
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
