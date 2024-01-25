Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1 Pfennig 1861 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1861 B - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 1 Pfennig 1861 B - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1861 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 989 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1861 B at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 270 RUB
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1861 B at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1861 B at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1861 B at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 24, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1861 B at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1861 B at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1861 B at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - April 1, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date April 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1861 B at auction Russiancoin - March 30, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 30, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1861 B at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1861 B at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1861 B at auction Möller - December 2, 2022
Seller Möller
Date December 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1861 B at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1861 B at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1861 B at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 23, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date September 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1861 B at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1861 B at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1861 B at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1861 B at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - February 19, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date February 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1861 B at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1861 B at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1861 B at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

